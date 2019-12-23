Clifford LeRoy Rose, 85, of Jonas Ridge died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Born in Burke County, NC on Aug. 26, 1934, he was the son of the late Paul Rose and Grace Ellen Shell Rose. He was a lifelong member of Jonas Ridge Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Clifford enjoyed gold mining and Corvettes. He loved his whole family, especially his wife and daughters, and his school classmates.
Clifford is survived by his Wife: Brenda Rose of the home; Daughters: Bobbi Jo Clark (Joe Hanby), Connie Young (Burt), and Amy Shell (John, Jr.); Grandchildren: John-John (Sarah), Nathan (Marissa), Tasha (Chris), Dallas, A.J. (Alecia), and Kacee (Steven); Great-grandchildren: Jace, Rosie, Aspen, Airy, Adelynn, Asher, and Adriyan; Step-grandchildren: Kayla (Joey) and Craig (Rachel); Step-great-grandchildren: Weston, Axyle, Thomas, and Sophia; Sisters: Albert Duncan and Marian Apel (Kenny); and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by a Brother-in-law: Burl Duncan.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Jonas Ridge Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. in the church, with Rev. Ronnie Pyatte officiating. Burial will follow in Jonas Ridge Cemetery with military honors provided by the NC National Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jonas Ridge Baptist Church.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking to www.sossomanfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.