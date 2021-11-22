Clay Roger Childress, 83, of Newland, N.C., went home to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee.
He was born on August 24, 1938 in Avery County to the late Richard and Ruby Clark Childress. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Clay Childress; two brothers, Allen and Doug Childress; and his daughter in law, Jackie Hughes Childress.
Clay was in the Army and served his beloved country in the Korean War. He was a loving Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and friend to many. Clay was a well-respected builder of many homes in the surrounding area. He loved the outdoors. Clay enjoyed traveling, boating and riding his Harley. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Clay leaves behind to cherish his memory, two daughters, Shelia Kramer (Bill) and Rebecca Smith; one son, Mark Childress (Michelle); grandchildren, Jessica Bryson (Adam), Casey Spradling (Sean), Kristen Johnson (Bret), Brooke Wimmer (Charlie), Heather Gwyn (Jason), Kayla Shields (James), Seigie Lee (Eric), Skylar Wilson (Justin), Preston Childress, Ivy Smith, Cameron Smith (Addy); great grandchildren, Jackson Bryson, Cade Spradling, Bryson Johnson, Madelynn Johnson, Colten Wimmer, Emery Wimmer, Brylee Gwyn, Asher Lee, Ray Ray Lee, and Ashton Shields; three brothers, Roland Childress (Linda), Roy Childress (Mary Alice), and Randy Childress (Kathy); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Mountain Glen Golf Club from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Melanoma Research Alliance 730 15th Street NW, 4th Floor, Washington DC 20005.
