Chuck Pendley, age 58, of Spruce Pine, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Care Partners Solace Center. A native of Mitchell County, he was a son of the late Jack Pendley and Lorainne Huskins Gilbert. He was also preceded in death by Brothers: Larry, Joey and Billy Pendley.
In his younger years, Chucky worked for a number of years at City Drive-In. Later, he worked with American Thread Plant. He was a faithful member of Altapass Baptist Church. When he was younger and able, he loved to garden, hunt, fish, swim and being in the outdoors.
Surviving is his Sisters: Susan Pendley and Tammy Totemeier and husband, Jim; Brother: Steve Pendley; special Friend: Dr. Bouger Aldridge; and his faithful companion and dog, Junior. Several nieces, nephews and his church family also survive.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at Altapass Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. in the church. Dr. Marcus Benfield will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
