Christine Clark Woodie, age 90, of Jonas Ridge, NC passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock, NC. Christine left this earth to join the love of her life — Ronald. We know that they are holding hands and walking and talking with Jesus.
She was born on March 3, 1929, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Obie Clark and the late Nina Rose Clark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; Husband: Ronald Woodie; two Sisters: Connie Bates and Carfene Shew; three Brothers: Cody Clark, Clyde Clark and Claude Clark; and Daughter-in-Law: Virginia Woodie.
Christine was a member of Long Ridge Baptist Church. She loved living at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock. She loved the nurses and residents, and she enjoyed all the activities like Bible Study, Bingo, and singings at The Foley Center. She enjoyed cooking and listening to The Primitive Quartet.
Christine leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: Larry (Franda Fay) Woodie of Newland, NC; Son: Norman (Susan) Woodie of Jonas Ridge, NC; Sister: Cassell Beam of Morganton, NC; Granddaughter: Amanda (David) Clark of Hudson, NC; Granddaughter: Amy (Justin) Greer of Vilas, NC; Granddaughter: Ashley (Gregory) Greene of West Jefferson, NC; Grandson: Travis (Summers Steele) Woodie of Jonas Ridge, NC; Grandson: Logan (Tori) Woodie of Asheville, NC; Great Grandchildren: Seth Clark, Brennan Buchanan, Taegan Woodie, Hannah Greer, and Taylor Woodie, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Christine Woodie will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at Calloway Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses, volunteers and staff of the Foley Center and to Medi Home Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided for Christine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr. Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Woodie family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Christine and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
