Charlotte Anne Machen Wilson, of Banner Elk, N.C., was 83 years old when she passed from this life into God’s eternity on July 27, 2021.
She was born on July 23, 1938 to Lucille Newman and Aubrey French Machen in Richmond, VA.
Growing up in Virginia, she attended Maury and Granby High Schools in Norfolk, Old Dominion University in Norfolk, and Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond.
Charlotte was employed as an Administrative Assistant at the Presbyterian School of Christian Education; Kindergarten Teacher at St. Christopher’s Episcopal School in Lubbock, TX; Office Manager at Holston Presbytery Camp in Banner Elk; Administrative Assistant at Newland First
Baptist Church and Newland Presbyterian Church where she worked for 20 years.
In addition, Charlotte also served in many volunteer roles. She was a Hospital Volunteer for American Red Cross, volunteer at Radford Virginia Nursing Home, Water Safety Instructor for American Red Cross, volunteer at Yellow Mountain Enterprises, Volunteer Coordinator at Hospice of Avery County, member of Banner Elk Planning Board, volunteer at Banner Elk Elementary School, and volunteer at Avery Senior Center.
Charlotte was a member of Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church where she served as elder, Sunday School Teacher, choir member, and violinist. She was also an affiliate member of High Country United Church of Christ, Vilas, NC.
Charlotte and her wonderful husband John were married for 56 years and were blessed with an amazing Christian life with many adventures. John had passed away in 2014.
Charlotte is remembered as a person who treasured all people as God’s gifts, especially her husband John, children, grandchildren, and friends. Other gifts that she enjoyed were nature, sunrises and sunsets, mountains, hiking, camping, quilting, stain glass, cooking, music, pottery, flower gardening, and her rock house. She is most remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother not only to her own family, but also to many friends.
She is survived by daughters, Stephanie and husband Robert Jones, Banner Elk, NC, and Rachel and husband Brad Johnson, Elk Park, NC; son, Matthew Wilson, Duvall, WA; sister, Nancy Wildermann and husband Bob Reeves, Durham, NC; sister-in-law, Mary Butler, Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Taylor Jones, Tacoma, WA; Daniel Jones, Boone, NC; Aidan Wilson and Avril Wilson, Duvall, WA; and nieces and nephews, Robbie Wildermann and Carl Wildermann, Durham, NC; Carol Browning, Memphis, TN; Alan Butler, Nashville, TN; and David Butler, Destin, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church Help Fund, PO Box 235, Banner Elk, NC 28604; Yellow Mountain Enterprises, 255 Estatoa St, Newland, NC 28657; RAM PO Box 234, Newland NC 28657; or Avery Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 1016, Newland NC 28657.
A memorial service will be held on July 31, at 2:00 pm at Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral ad Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.