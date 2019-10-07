Charles S. Harris, 81, of Newland, NC, previously of Orlando, Fla., passed away Oct. 1, 2019. He was born in Tampa, Fla., and graduated from Wofford College in South Carolina. He owned a pallet business in Orlando, Fla., for 30 years. He was in the Kiwanis Club and served as president. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12, at Woodlawn cemetery in Gotha, Fla. A celebration will be held at the Maitland Civic Center from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Surviving is Wife: Pat; Sister: Carolyn; and Grandsons: Charles and William.
