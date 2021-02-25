Charles Pritchard, 79, of the Frank Community, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22nd, 2021 at Charles H. Cannon Memorial Hospital.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Taylor and Pauline Hughes Pritchard. A son, Scott Pritchard and an infant granddaughter, Tess Pritchard, also preceded him in death. Charles enjoyed fishing and sitting on the front porch waving at everyone. He loved his family and adored his wife dearly.
Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Anita Hopson Pritchard; son, Randy Pritchard and wife, Sandra, of Frank; daughter-in-law, Darlene Pritchard of Newland; grandchildren, Emily Pritchard of Frank, and Justin Pritchard (Christian Burleson) of Little Buck Hill; a great-granddaughter, Hattie Blake Lyn Pritchard; sister, Diane Lunsford and husband, Kenny and special friend of the family, Janice McCloud.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 26th at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. Cameron Dula and the Rev. Allen Laws will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Tony Pittman, Randy Pritchard, Robert Burleson, Justin Pritchard, Chub McKinney and Matthew McKinney.
