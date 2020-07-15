Mr. Charles Lewis Radcliffe, 93, of Newland, North Carolina passed away at his home Monday morning, July 13, 2020.
He was born October 30, 1926 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Charles began 39 years in law enforcement. He attended the North Carolina State Highway Patrol School at the Institute of Government in Chapel Hill in 1950. He spent 13 years with the patrol stationed in Mitchell County.
In 1963, he began work as an investigator with the National Automobile Theft Bureau. He concluded his career as a fraud investigator with the North Carolina Department of Insurance.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
Charles is survived by his wife of 47 years, Amanda Allen; two sons, Greg Radcliffe, (Liz), Charles Radcliffe (Lori Beth); and two daughters, Sherry Jefferys (Jeff), and Kim Radcliffe. Two grandchildren, Caroline and Jordyn Radcliffe also survive.
A private burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marion, North Carolina.
Online condolences may be shared with the Radcliffe family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Radcliffe family.
