Charles Lee White, son of the late Lee and Melba White of Ingalls, N.C., passed away peacefully at his home in Asheville surrounded by his family at the age of 83.
He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Heath Anthony White of Asheville; daughter, Aubrey White Anderson of Fletcher; grandson, John Nelson Oliver II of Boulder, CO; sister, Nina White McKinney and her husband Larry; and nephews, David Ollis of Spruce Pine and Chad McKinney of Johnson City, TN.
Charles was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia Byrd White, sisters, Marie White Bost, Carolyn White and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Ditzler.
Mr. White proudly served in the 25th Army Infantry Division and obtained a Bachelors of Arts Degree in History and Social Sciences from Western Carolina University and a Masters of Public Administration from NC State University. After 33 years working with the NC Division of Adult Probation and Parole as 24th District Judicial Manager, Mr. White retired with the satisfaction of being instrumental in shifting the division from strict enforcement to treatment and rehabilitation and received the prestigious NC Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Governor James B. Hunt, Jr.
Charles will be remembered for his love of helping others and integrity as he leaves a legacy of character and professionalism. In retirement, Charles enjoyed paddling rivers and was the first president of the Western Carolina Paddlers Association. Moreover, he was a member of the Church at Asheville and above all else loved the Lord and lived as Christ. He was a Gideon and never missed an opportunity to share his faith.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at White's Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery, 100 White Lane, Newland, NC 28657 at 1 p.m. on December 23, 2021 by the Reverend Jock Ollis. Afterward all are invited to a potluck gathering at his son, Heath White's, house 64 Rock Cellar Lane, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.