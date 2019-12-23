Charles "Jim" Webb, age 74, of the Elk Park community, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at his home.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late James and Ethel Clark Webb. He was also preceded in death by his Wife: Myrtle "Bernice" Hartley Webb; Sisters: Fairy Buchanan and Fenny Webb; and Brothers: Page, Vester, Cleney, Jack and Lynn Berge Webb. Jim loved the Lord, his family and all children. He enjoyed playing basketball and was always being a jokester.
Surviving is his Sisters: Eunice Webb Hughes and husband, DW, of Roaring Creek, Dorothy McKinney of Roaring Creek and Vonnie Buchanan of Bakersville; and a Brother: Orville Webb and friend, Martha Wright, of Roaring Creek. Special Nieces: Denise Baker and husband, JB, and Angie Wright, as well as several other nieces and nephews also survive.
No services are planned. Yancey Funeral Services is assisting the Webb family. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
