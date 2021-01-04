Freeman

Charles Edward Freeman, 83, of Powdermill, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Care Partners Solace Center.

A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Sam and Thelma Buchanan Freeman. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Freeman.

Charles was a lifelong member of Powdermill Baptist Church. He was a master tomato grower, enjoyed fishing, gardening and adored his family.

Surviving is his loving wife of 58 years, Gloria McKinney Freeman; daughter, Kim Phillips and husband, Jeff, of Plumtree; son, Todd Freeman of Fuquay-Varina; sister, Glenna McKinney of Charlotte and grandchildren, Jacob and Chandler Freeman. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

Mr. Freeman’s body lay in state from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30th at Powdermill Baptist Church. Funeral Services followed at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Burnop officiating. Honorary Pallbearers were the Men’s Sunday School Class. A private graveside service will be held in the Yellow Mountain Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Powdermill Baptist Church at 268 Powder Mill Creek Road, Newland, NC 28657. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.

