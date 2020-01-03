Charles Clark Banner, age 73, of Newland, NC passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.
He was born on June 23, 1946, in Banner Elk, NC, a son of the late Lawrence Edwin Banner and the late Lula Clark Banner.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; and two Brothers: Lawrence Banner Jr., and Richard Banner.
Charles was a member of the Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church, but he attended Calvary Baptist Church and Newland First Baptist Church. He loved any outdoor activity and just being outside. He loved his grandchildren and all of his family. He was known for his neatness, persistence, his strong will, being outspoken but most of all he never met a stranger. He enjoyed listening to Gospel music along with some 60s, 70s, and 80s music.
Charles leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife of 54 years: Gail Vance Banner of Newland, NC; Sons: Chuck (Imelda) Banner of Texas, and Robbie (Karen) Banner of Newland, NC; Grandchildren: TJ, Elizabeth, and Cortney; Sister: Helen Taylor of Tenn.; Sister: Margaret (Barry) Coffey of Tenn.; Sister: Marjorie Holloway of NC; and several nieces and nephews that he was very fond of.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to all of the Staff at Watauga Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Montezuma Cemetery Fund.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Banner family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Charles and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.