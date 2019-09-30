Celia Townsend Norwood, age 93, of Hendersonville, a native and former resident of Avery County, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 29, 2019, at Mount View Assisted Living in Hendersonville.
Celia was born July 29, 1926, in Avery County, a daughter of the late Joe and Geneva Tester Townsend. She was a retired lab technician for Cannon Memorial Hospital and a member of Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She is survived by one Son: Bill Norwood and wife, Annetta, of Hendersonville; one Granddaughter: Jennifer Norwood Zepeda and husband Albert of Collegedale, Tenn.; and one Grandson: David Norwood and wife, Bethany, of Hendersonville; three Great-Grandsons: Brandon Zepeda, Benjamin Zepeda, and Brody Zepeda; two great-Granddaughters: Airlie Norwood and Brianna Zepeda; two Brothers: Floyd Townsend and wife, Edna, of Banner Elk, and Jimmy Townsend and wife, Ruby, of Wilson, NC, and three Sisters: Ethel Norwood and Barbara Ann Ward and husband, Cecil, all of Banner Elk, and Mary Townsend and husband Junior of Piney Creek, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: J.B. Norwood; four Brothers: Buster, Kenneth, Vernon, and Dayton Townsend, and two sisters, Lucy Sword and Mildred Ramsey.
Funeral services for Celia Townsend Norwood will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church in Banner Elk. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Lewis Norwood. Burial will Follow in the Townsend Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the church, prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western North Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215-3220.
Online condolences may be sent to the Norwood family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
