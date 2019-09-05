Celeste Brinkley, age 96, of Elk Park, NC passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Cranberry House in Newland, NC. She was born on Feb. 20, 1923, in Buncombe County, NC, a daughter of the late Ralph Atkins and the late Emma Lou Burgess Atkins. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband: Robert Lee Brinkley; Grandson: Olin Brinkley; Brother: Jack Atkins, and Nephew: Mike Bowman.
Celeste was a member of Elk Park United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching NASCAR races and Wheel of Fortune with Olin and cooking for him. She also enjoyed gardening, and going out with the Lunch Bunch group.
Celeste leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: Tim (Myra) Brinkley of Elk Park, NC; Sister: Kathleen Bowman of Asheville, NC; Nieces: Sherry (Jack) Shelton, Teresa (George) Cole, Sandra (Steve) Watkins, Debbie Atkins; Nephews: Steve (Tena) Brinkley, Mike Brinkley, Jeff (Cappie) Bowman, Rob (Elizabeth) Atkins, David (Irene) Brinkley; and Niece in Law: Susie Bowman; Best Friends: Louise Hughes of Elk Park, NC, Aleta Cornett of Elk Park, NC, Cindy Hamby of Roan Mountain, Tenn.
A Memorial Service for Celeste Brinkley will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2019, at Elk Park United Methodist Church, with Rev. Rhonda Campbell officiating and Rev. Preston Thomas and Rev. David Brinkley assisting.
The Brinkley family would like to thank the staff at Cranberry House and the Staff at Medi-Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Medi-Home Hospice, P.O. Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Brinkley family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Celeste and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.