A celebration of the life of William John (Bill) Wilson III will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. Interment of ashes will follow in the church columbarium.
Tags
Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Trending Now
-
State program offering rent, utility assistance open for applicants to those struggling to recover from pandemic
-
Linville man involved in fatal incident at Hound Ears Club
-
Left in good hands, Tate to retire from Yellow Mountain Enterprises
-
Hiker falls to death at Linville Gorge
-
Vikings complete unbeaten regular season with Senior Night wrestling win over Mitchell