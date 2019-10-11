All are invited to participate in a Celebration of Life for Terry Dale from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Camp Yonahnoka at Eseeola Resorts in Linville. Please dress casually. No flowers please.
