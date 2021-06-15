Lois Edwards, age 87, of Crossnore, NC passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Crossnore First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Crossnore First Baptist Church. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Edwards family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Lois and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121