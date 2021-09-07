Cecil Crawford, 83, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on October 13, 1937 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Elmer Crawford and the late Ruth Hodges Crawford.
Cecil graduated from Cranberry High School and then joined the United States Air Force. He retired from Cannon Memorial Hospital after 38 years working in the X-Ray Department. He was a member of the Gideons International and was a member of the Fall Creek Baptist Church. Cecil enjoyed farming and gardening. He was always there to lend a helping hand to his friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Jean Ollis; and brother, Jimmy Crawford.
Cecil leaves behind to cherish his memory wife, Pauline Potts Crawford; daughter, Sharon Gardner of Elk Park, NC; two sons, Barry (Beth) Crawford of Elk Park, NC, and Dana (Melinda) Crawford of Elk Park, NC; two sisters, Betty Fox of Morganton, NC, and Helen Buchanan of Morganton, NC; three brothers, George (Linda) Crawford of Drexel, NC, Steve (Marcella) Crawford of Morganton, NC, and Wayne (Debbie) Crawford of Marion, NC; two granddaughters, Kayla (Tommy) Gregg of Hendersonville, NC, and Ashley Crawford of Johnson City, TN; two grandsons, Rylan Gardner of Elk Park, NC, and Joshua Crawford of Johnson City, TN; two great-grandsons, Trevor Gregg, and Trent Gregg; and great-granddaughter, Kasadee Gregg.
Services for Cecil Crawford will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 beginning at 5 p.m. from the Fall Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Jacob Willis officiating. Friends may pay their respects to Cecil and sign his registry from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. The family will not be present during the calling hour.
The family does request those attending the funeral service please wear a mask. Interment will follow in the Crawford Cemetery with military honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice of the Blue Ridge, Home Instead and the friends and family of Fall Creek Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina PO Box 338 Thomasville, NC 27361-9911 or The Gideon's International, PO Box 92 Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Crawford family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Cecil and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
(828) 733-2121