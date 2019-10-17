Carroll Ray Street of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed away peacefully at home at the age of 77, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Carroll was born May 12, 1942, and raised in Roan Mountain, Tenn., the son of Jake Street, Sr. and Susie McKinney Street, and he loved calling the mountains his home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife: Connie Julian Street; and his Brothers: Paul Street, Jake Street, Jr., and Bill Street.
Mr. Street loved all people and could always find the goodness in anyone he met. He always had a smile and had a great sense of humor. He was most happy when hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by all who crossed his path. He had worked in the Wonder Bread Bakery in Detroit, Mich., and also at Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber in Elizabethton, Tenn. He also enjoyed playing cards, fishing, telling jokes and was the life of the party!
Mr. Street leaves his Son: Ray Street; his Daughters: Sharessa Tackett, Christina Street, Debra Sitten and Rachael Collins; his Brother: Jerry Street; and Sisters: Norma Cook, Betty Hiatt and Carolyn Street. Mr. Street has many Grandchildren: Ava Street, Kaytee Street, Sierra Street, Cassie Street, Alex Buchanan, Travis Collins and Audrey Collins; Great grandchildren: Saniah Street, Savayah Street, Brendan Michalak, John Michalak and Julian Street. Many nieces and nephews and countless close friends also survive.
A service to honor the life of Carroll Ray Street will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain, with Rev. Randy English and Rev. Jerry Street, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Friday.
Friends are also welcomed to come and sign the guest book on Thursday between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. or Friday beginning at 10 a.m.
The graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the Street Cemetery in Roan Mountain, Tenn. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home in Roan Mountain at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday to go in procession.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Ballad Hospice, Inett and Joe, for their loving care.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Carroll and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home of Roan Mountain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.