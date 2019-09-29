Carolyn G. Dellinger, age 83, of the Three Mile community, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC.
Born on March 3, 1936 in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Garmon and Hazel Garland Wise. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her Husband: Ross M. Dellinger who passed away in 2010. She was also preceded in death by an infant Son: Paul Ross Dellinger, and a Brother-in-law: Sam Byrd.
Carolyn was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved and attended the Temple Baptist Church. Carolyn loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, and tending to her flowers and plants. She was a kind and generous lady with the gift of seeing the good in all situations.
Left to cherish her memories are her Daughters: Janice Tierney of Newland and Patricia Ann Spain of Henderson; her Granddaughter: Kaitlin Taylor-Leigh Tierney; her Grandson: Ross Schuster; her Great Granddaughter: Samantha Schuster; her Brother: Eugene Wise and wife, Edie; her Sister: Brenda Byrd; Sisters-in-law: Ramona Brewer and Ester Dellinger; several Nieces and Nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Carolyn Dellinger at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Temple Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Rupard officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in the Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a ‘Special Thank You’ to Dawn and Richard Honeycutt and the Staff of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for their wonderful care of Carolyn during her illness.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to: American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website, www.webbfh.com, selecting Carolyn Dellinger’s name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home of Spruce Pine is honored to be assisting the Dellinger family.
