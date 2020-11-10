Carol Maxwell, 67, formerly of Pineola, N.C., died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Brian Center Health & Rehab in Spruce Pine.
Born on June 12, 1953 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late William Carl Andrews and Dorothy Stewart Andrews who still survives.
Carol was a member for many years of the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Newland and later a member of the Pineola Baptist Church. Her family was extremely important to her. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and preparing delicious foods to share with her family. In her spare time, she enjoying working with various crafts.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Jenifer M. Fowler and Tanya M. Williams and husband, Steve, II all of Spruce Pine; her grandchildren, Zachary, Christian, and Morgan Fowler and Dustin and Stevy Leininger; her mother, Dorothy S. Andrews of Morganton; her sisters, Rita Bolick and husband, Michael and Sharon Ball and husband, Jimmy all of Morganton; and her brothers, Tom Andrews and wife, Patsy of Morganton and Ken Andrews and wife, Carol of Greer, SC.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Linville Falls Picnic Area.
