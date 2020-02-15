Carol Lee Gunter, age 93, of Beaver Creek Road in Spruce Pine, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at her home.
Born on Feb. 18, 1926, in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Nellis Lusk and Jencie Burleson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her Husband: Ray Gunter who passed away in 2008. Also preceding her in death was two Sons: Danny and Bobby Gunter; her Son-in-law: Richard Gardner; her Brothers: William, Ted, Frank, and Ivor; and her Sisters: Lena, Opal, and Nellie.
Carol was a longtime member of the Beaver Creek Baptist Church. She loved God and her family. She enjoyed reaching out to her family members, church family, and friends by sending cards for birthdays, thinking of you cards to the sick, and sympathy cards after the loss of a loved one. Sending cards became Carol’s ministry in the last years of her life. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading.
Left to cherish her memories are her Daughter: Marie Gardner of Spruce Pine; her Sons: Richard Gunter and wife, Carolyn of Spruce Pine and Steve Gunter of Spruce Pine; her Daughters-in-law: Carolyn Gunter of North Cove and Rose Woodby of Burnsville; her twin Brother: Carl Lusk of Spruce Pine; 11 Grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 12 great great grandchildren.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Carol Lee Gunter at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Pitman officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like extend ‘Thanks’ to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for their care of Carol Lee during her illness. The family would also like to extend a ‘Heartfelt Thank You’ to Carol Lee’s special caregivers; all of whom the family considered to be a part of their family; Melissa Bryant, Kemberly McKinney, and Autumn Lipford for the very special care they provided.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting Carol Lee Gunter’s name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gunter family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.