Beloved Sister, Mother, and Grandmother, Carla Shelhamer passed away peacefully on February 12, 2021, in Newland North Carolina, with family by her side.
She was born on July 22, 1936 in Mattoon (Shawano County) Wisconsin, the oldest of the eleven Blodgett children. She cherished memories of growing up with her siblings in Wisconsin. She and her devoted husband Warren retired to Newland where they built a home in the mountains loved by many.
She is preceded in death by Warren, her husband of 56 years, and her siblings, Joanne Villa and Wally Blodgett.
She is survived by siblings, Mary Erb, Barbara Wagner, Gloria Blodgett, Willy Blodgett, Rick Blodgett, Ted Blodgett, Ray Blodgett, and Russ Blodgett; children, Nancy Finkle (Gary), Michael Shelhamer (Carol), and Donald Shelhamer (Cindy); and grandchildren, Kaitland Finkle, Zachary Finkle, Dr. Ryan Shelhamer, Dr. Ruth Obrien, John Shelhamer, Tiffany Shelhamer, and Miranda Williams.
Location, date, and time of services are to be determined.
