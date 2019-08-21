C.W. (Buster) Arnette, age 77, of Banner Elk, NC passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.
He was born on June 22, 1941, in Banner Elk, NC, a son of the late Wesley Arnette and the late Ruth Cole Arnette.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; Wife: Linda Jane Arnette; Sisters: Edna, Lizzy, Annie, Lillian, Mae, Floy; Brothers: Ford and Rhonda.
Buster was a member of Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church in Banner Elk, NC. He enjoyed singing, Saw Milling, Galaxing, fixing things, storytelling, and fishing. He loved his wife and all of his family. He enjoyed listening to Gospel and Old Country.
Buster is survived by Daughters: Ruthy Harmon and husband Terry of Banner Elk, Linda Hamby and husband Jay of Hampton, Tenn., Gail Townsend and husband Terry of Banner Elk, Susie Hoilman of Banner Elk, and Angie Woodard and husband Kevin of Ashe County. He is also survived by Grandsons: Hunter Harmon, Josh Horney, Jonah Horney and wife Nicole, Hooch "Jacob" Horney and girlfriend Stephanie King, Brian Hoilman and wife Heather, Joseph Townsend and wife Brittany; Granddaughters: Lynn "Sissy" Wright and husband Leroy, Charity Woodard and boyfriend Norman McFadden, Beth Puckett and husband Ike. He is also survived by Great grandchildren: Emsley, McKenna, Easton, Dustin, Thomas, Maverick, EmelieBlu, McKambree, and Lane Dakota; his Brother: Eugene Arnette; Sister: Evelyn Bailey and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral service for Buster Arnette will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Lonnie Barnes officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Davis Cemetery on Tweetsie Trail in Banner Elk, NC.
The family would like to offer a special Thank You to the ICU Nurses at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the family to help cover funeral expenses.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Arnette family by clicking to www.rsfh.net. The care of Buster and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.