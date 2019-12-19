Burl Duncan, 91, of Linville, NC passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Born on Sept. 12, 1928, he was the son of the late James and Ruby Duncan. Burl was a member of Crossnore Presbyterian Church and a Korean War Veteran serving with the US Army. He retired from Caldwell County Schools and started the Job Placement Program. Burl enjoyed golf and traveling, mainly out West.
Burl is survived by his Wife: Alberta Rose Duncan; Son: Burl Fredrick Duncan, Jr.; Sister: Wilma Jean Couch.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Crossnore Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the church with the Rev. Kathy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Jonas Ridge Community Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children Hospital.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking to www.sossomanfh.com.
