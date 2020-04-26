Buford Rueben Arbogast of Jonesborough, Tenn., passed away at home on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 92 following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on Friday, March 13, 1928, to Buford Oakley Arbogast and Alice Ann (Cowles) Arbogast. Due to his father’s career building bridges, he attended 13 schools before graduating as Valedictorian of his senior class. After attending Palm Beach Jr. College, he accepted a scholarship to General Motors Institute in Flint, Mich., and upon graduating began working at Connor Brown Cadillac in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., serving as New Car Sales Manager for 22 of his 35-year career with the dealership.
He married Shirley Marie (Lewis) Arbogast on July 28, 1951, and remained her devoted husband for 61 years until her death in 2013. Together, they raised three children in Plantation, Fla. — Sherry, Anne Marie and Stanley, before retiring to Newland, NC in 1987. Visits to their mountain home delighted their seven grandchildren with hunting salamanders, trout fishing, gem mining, trips to nearby Grandfather Mountain to see Mildred the Bear and the Mile-High Swinging Bridge, roasting marshmallows around the fire ring, and taking a ride on the tire swing hanging from a big tree out back. Besides several part-time jobs, he served as an Elder at the Newland Presbyterian Church, where they were members.
Rueben served eight years in the Navy, two of them aboard the USS Coral Sea during the Korean War. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Scottish Rite for more than 70 years.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, boating, motorcycles, and the Everglades.
After moving to Tennessee in 2003, he and his wife became members of Westminster Presbyterian Church. A member of the Unaka Rod and Gun Club, he was also a proud NRA Golden Eagle.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; his beloved Wife; his Sister: Gwendolyn Joyce (Arbogast) Walton; and his Son-in-law (of the home): Timothy John Nolan.
Those left to remember him for his devotion to God and his family, his kindness, humility, integrity and generosity include his two Daughters: Sherry Fitch of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Anne Nolan of Jonesborough, Tenn; his Son: Stanley Arbogast of Lakeland, Fla., (Debbie); seven grandchildren: Randy Fitch of Oregon; Stanley Michael and Jennifer Arbogast of Florida; Amy Schmidt (Ryan) of Colorado; Christina DesAuguste (Kevenly) of Missouri; and Jill Fitch Scarr, Susanne Hernberg (Daniel) of Texas; and Great-grandchildren: Emma and Jonathan Hernberg, Matthew and Sarah Schmidt, and Mack and Everlee Arbogast.
Due to the current COVID-19 health regulations limiting gatherings, the family will have a celebration of life service at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Rd., Johnson City, Tenn. 37604, with the Rev. Dr. Monty Burnham officiating.
You may continue to support the family during this time by sending cards or online condolences at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for the Arbogast family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Services.
