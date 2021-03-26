Bryant William Trice, Jr., 86, of Elizabethton, TN, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born May 21, 1934 in Newland, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Bryant William Trice, Sr. & Rosa Odom Trice. He had lived in Elizabethton for several years. He owned and operated Junior’s Small Engine Repair Shop. Prior to that he worked as a Millwright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, five brothers and two sisters. He was a member of Newland Church of Jesus Christ but in recent years, he attended Experience of Pentecost.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Shirley Randolph Trice; a daughter & son-in-law: Gail (Eddie) Dean, Newland, North Carolina; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Newland Church of Jesus Christ with Pastor Dave Atkins and Pastor Chris McCoury. Interment will follow in the Fork Mountain Cemetery. Music will be provided by the Rev. Dave & Jannie Atkins. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is severing the Trice family.