Bruce Wayne Parlier, age 47, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.
He was born on June 20, 1972, in Avery County, NC, a son of the late Sammy James Parlier and the late Judy Church Parlier.
He was preceded in death by his Parents.
Bruce attended Crossnore First Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on computers and rebuilding them. He loved music and could play any instrument with strings. He also enjoyed singing and listening to 80s Rock and Roll Music.
Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memory his Son: Ricky (Jessica) Parlier of Asheville, NC; Son: Clinton Parlier of Elizabethton, Tenn.; Special Friend: Judy Dancy of Newland, NC; several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
A Memorial Service for Bruce Wayne Parlier will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. up until the service hour at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Inurnment will follow in Beech Mountain Cemetery on Dark Ridge Rd.
The Parlier family would like to offer a Special Thank You to the staff at Life Care Center of Banner Elk and the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the care they provided to Bruce.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to: Yellow Mountain Enterprises, 255 Estatoa St. Newland, NC 28657
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Parlier family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Bruce and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
