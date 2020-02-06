Bruce King

Newland, NC (28657)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 29F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 29F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.