Bruce King, age 76, of Elk Park, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Sycamore Shoals in Tennessee. He was born on April 22, 1943, in Avery County, to the late Stokes and Oakie Hughes King. In addition to his Parents, he is preceded in death by one Son: Bradley Allen King; five Brothers: Fred, Charlie, Nubert, Russel and Ronald King; and two Sisters: Vergie Brewer and Vina King.
Bruce was a graduate of Cranberry High School. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He retired from the Department of Corrections after 30-plus years. Bruce was a lifetime member of the Elk River Fishing Club, Cranberry Lodge 598 and Jericho Shriners of Kingsport, Tenn. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, fishing, ballgames and spending time with his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his special Friend: Linda Canup of Stanley; two Sons: Brian Andrew King and wife, Theresa, of Newland, and Bruce Allison King and wife, Sherry, of Roan Mountain; two Grandchildren: Jared and wife, Megan, of Newland, and Kelly and husband, Kyle, of Piney Flats; one Great grandchild: Peyton Rae King of Newland; two Sisters: Vanda Buchanan of Powder Mill and Verdi Burleson of Newland.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, with Pastor Brent Nidiffer officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will immediately follow at Heaton Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Davis, Larry Hicks, Darrell Turbyfill, Dean Hagie, Chris King, and Charles King. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dolan Carpenter, Eugene McCloud, Dudley Burleson, CL Lewis, and Jerry Guinn.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that donations be made to St. Jude — 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
The family will receive friends at Bruce's home, located at 522 Old Mill Road in Elk Park.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the King family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Bruce and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
