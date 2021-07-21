Bruce Allen Vance, 66 of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on July 16, 2021.
He was born and raised in Crossnore, NC. Growing up, he enjoyed swimming, fishing, and squirrel hunting with his younger brother, Jerry. When he became of age he took on a job of splicing cables for a telephone company. He soon moved to Blountville, TN and eventually to Piney Flats where he retired. He enjoyed going to the races and being part of the pit crew on many occasions. He also enjoyed going to the lake.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Bub and Maggie Vance of Crossnore, NC; three brothers, Jerry Vance of Crossnore, NC, Buddy Vance of Greenville, TN, Mike Vance of Tampa, FL.
Those left to cherish his memories include his sister, Patti Knowles of Roaring Creek, NC; a wonderful step-mother, Rita Vance of Jonesborough, TN; two very good friends, Steve Hopkins of Piney Flats, TN, Brantley Burleson and wife Hope of Crossnore, NC; special aunt, Loretta Freeman and husband Eugene of Martinsville, VA; several nieces, nephews, and cousins including, Sherri Norris and husband Van of Boone, NC.
A memorial service for Bruce will be held at a later date.
