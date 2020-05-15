Brother Jack Noel Jones, age 56, of Herman Buchanan Road in Newland, the Minneapolis community, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Born on May 28, 1963, in Avery County, he was the son of the late Noel and Flo Buchanan Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant Son: Nathan Noel Jones; and an infant daughter: Kelly Grace Jones.
Jack was currently serving as the pastor of the Blairs Fork Baptist Church. During his 23 years in the ministry, he had served as the pastor of Gouges Creek Baptist Church, Grace Baptist Church at Foscoe, and Blairs Fork Baptist Church. He was a graduate of the Victory Baptist Bible College with a B.A. degree in Theology. He was gloriously saved on July 3, 1978, and called into the ministry on May 25, 1997. He served on the Board of Directors of the Pine Mountain Baptist Camp Meeting and Mountain Baptist Camp Meeting.
Jack was retired after 30 years of service with the Avery County School Bus Garage. He loved working on his farm, raising cattle and mowing hay. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 35 years: Sharon M. Jones of Newland; his Daughter: Jessica Jones of Newland; his Sister: Margaret Simerly and husband, Rick of Newland; his Father-in-law and Mother-in-law: TJ and Judith Miller of Bakersville; his Brother-in-law: Rowland Miller and wife; Stephanie of Greenville, SC; his Sister-in-law: Regina Murdock and husband, Rick of Bakersville; and several nieces and nephews.
A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends was held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Blairs Fork Baptist Church. Private funeral services followed at 3 p.m. at the Blairs Fork Baptist Church, with the Brother Mark Annas, Brother Michael Greene, Brother Ronnie Miller and Brother Robert Taylor officiating. Interment followed in the Beech Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting Brother Jack Jones’ name and then you may sign his guestbook. Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jones family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.