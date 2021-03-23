Bro. Donald Eugene Stines, 66, of Elk Park, North Carolina entered into the Eternal Glory of Heaven on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.
He was born on October 19, 1954 in Lee County, Virginia, a son of the late David Eugene Stines and the late Goldean Potter Stines.
Don was a member and Co-Pastor of the Blue Ridge Mountain Church in Elk Park, he was also the Founder and Pastor of the Move With Compassion Ministry. He enjoyed reading his bible and traveling to Israel.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Goldean Potter Stines; father, David Eugene Stines; two sisters, Carolyn McKinney, Rebecca Dellinger; and brother, Jesse Junior Stines.
Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 45 years, Evelyn Riddle Stines of the home; brother, David (Melissa) Stines of Elk Park, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends and family.
Services for Bro. Donald Eugene Stines will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from the Blue Ridge Mountain Church with Pastor Paul Cole officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Ridge Mountain Church.
Don will lie in state at the church beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 until the service hour on Wednesday.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Avery County EMS, Jerry and Ella Markland for all they did.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Blue Ridge Mountain Church, 2200 Blevins Creek Rd. Elk Park, NC 28622.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Stines family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.
The care of Donald and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
(828) 733-2121