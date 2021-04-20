Brenda Norris Pendley, 69, of Morganton, N.C., passed away Monday April 19, 2021 at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Hudson following a courageous battle with cancer. She lived her life to the fullest until she died.
Brenda was born on August 29, 1951 in Avery County to the late William Forester "Foy" Norris and Nannie Harmon Norris. She was an OR Nurse at Valdese General Hospital for over forty years, and was a member of High Peak Baptist Church. She was a member of chargers and rechargers hiking group, was a volunteer for Blue Ridge Gift Shop at Valdese, was a volunteer at Phifer wellness center, was a volunteer at COMMA in Morganton, and she loved volunteering at Mrs. Dillard's class at Davenport Elementary School.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Michael "Mike" Pendley.
Survivors include her two daughters, Nancy Pendley Wallace and husband Tim of Lenoir, and Marie Pendley of Hudson; her grandchildren, Heydi Wallace, Nolan Michael Wallace, Michael Wallace, Emily Wallace and Gideon Pendley; her brother, J.D. Norris; her sister, Shirley Norris Hamlett and husband Charles; she was a surrogate grandmother to many including her grandchildren by love, Maegan and Ethan, Reuben, and Patience and Iva. She is also survived by her nephews, David Hamlett and wife Denise and Richard Hamlett; and a great-niece, Kristen Noelle Hamlett.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday April 23, 2021 at High Peak Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Kevin Purcell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Mountain Baptist Camp, 3558 Baptist Camp Rd. Connelly Springs, NC 28612 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 169 Lenoir, NC 28645 (www.gideons.org) or Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, NC 28645.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.