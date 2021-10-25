Brenda Lail, 65, of Hickory, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, NC.
Brenda was born on June 10, 1956 in Avery County, a daughter of the late Claude Cleveland Arnett and the late Dorothy Owens Arnett.
She was a member of the Jeremiah Holiness Church in Hickory and enjoyed being with her family, especially going to flea markets.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Steven Lail; father, Claude Cleveland Arnett; mother, Dorothy Arnett; four brothers, James Arnett, Claude Arnett, Stevie Arnett, Mike Arnett; and five sisters, Ruby Holtsclaw, Bonnie Arnett, Patricia Hefner, Tracy Huffman, Rose Mary McCracken.
Brenda leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Maynard Calloway of Hickory, NC, William Calloway of Hickory, NC; two daughters, Keisha Arnett of Newton, NC, Crystal Calloway of Hickory, NC; three step-daughters, Stephanie Thomas of Hickory, NC, Holly Coffey of Hickory, NC, Ashley Fagans of Talbott, TN; sister, Loretta Black of Lincolnton, NC; two brothers, Tim Arnett of Cherryville, NC, Bobby Arnett of Bristol, TN; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren..
Services for Brenda Lail will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor James Mullins officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will be in the Tanglewood Cemetery.
Those attending the visitation and services are asked to wear a mask or face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Jeremiah Holiness Church.
