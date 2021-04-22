Bonnie Roughton Hall, 71, of Linville, North Carolina and Hilton Head, South Carolina, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, following a brief and sudden illness.
She was born July 28, 1949 in Burlington, North Carolina to the late Edgar W. and Alice Pannill Roughton. She graduated from R. J. Reynolds High School and was married to her high school sweetheart, James “Jim” Hall, for nearly 53 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Salem College and worked as a special education teacher at Summit School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Hardin Park Elementary in Boone, North Carolina.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; her son, Douglas Hall (Susan) and grandchildren, (Madison, Bennett, and Sterling) of Morganton, North Carolina; her daughter, Meredith Hall Bandy (Earl) and grandchildren, (Elias and Ruth) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and her brother, William “Skip” Roughton (Carol) of Westfield, North Carolina.
A graveside service will be held at God’s Acre in Old Salem on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Calvary Moravian Church (600 Holly Ave NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101).
