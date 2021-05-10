Bonita Ruth Jones, 79, of Linville, N.C., passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at home surrounded by her family, and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born on January 21, 1942 to the late Lawrence and Winifred Haseley in Lockport, NY. After graduating from the State University of New York at Buffalo, she taught art and reading. She met and married the love of her life, Doyle, and moved to North Carolina to begin raising a family. She served her family and poured herself into her children.
As a living example of the faith she had in Jesus Christ, she trusted Him in all things and sacrificed for others. Her children and grandchildren meant more to her than anything, and she beamed with pride at their accomplishments. Her quiet and gentle ways will be remembered by all who knew her.
Bonnie will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 58 years, Doyle; four children, Daryl Jones (Amy) of Greenville, NC, Sara Rigdon (Matt) of Banner Elk, NC, Dean Jones (Lori) of Farmville, NC, and Amy Thirkettle (David) of Summerville, SC; six grandchildren, Spencer Jones, Anna Jones, Katie Buchanan (Cody), Connor Rigdon, Tyler Thirkettle (Sydney), and Chloe Thirkettle; and two step grandchildren, Ashley Jones and Paul Jones. She is also survived by her three brothers, Carl Haseley of Biloxi, MS, Daniel Haseley of Charlotte, NC, and Stephen Haseley of Stillwater, OK.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 8 at Faith Baptist Church in Linville, NC. Visitation took place between 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life at 3 p.m., with Brad Calhoun officiating. A private burial took place at Beech Mountain Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Caldwell Hospice for their compassionate care during her battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Faith Baptist Church, PO Box 961, Linville, NC 28646.