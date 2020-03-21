Bobby Leon Helton, age 79, of the Jonas Ridge Community, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly after a brief illness on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center surrounded by his family. A native of Jonas Ridge, he was a son of the late James Martin Helton and Wilma Franklin Helton. He enjoyed classic cars, working in his junkyard, and being around family and friends.
He is survived by his Brother: Charles Helton and wife, Sandra Helton of Dallas, Texas; Daughter: Christine McKinney and husband, Timothy McKinney; Grandchildren: Taylor McKinney and Regan McKinney, all of Jonas Ridge; Niece: Charla Higgins of Vermont; Nephew: David Helton of Bedford, Texas; special Friend and caregiver: Gina Cooke of Boone. Many extended family members also survive.
The family will be receiving friends at his residence of 8794 NC Hwy. 181, Newland, NC 28657 at noon on Sunday, March 22. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Avery Humane Society at 279 New Vale Rd, Newland, NC 28657.
