Billy Ray Rupard, age 73, of Banner Elk, NC passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.
He was born on March 11, 1946, in Banner Elk, NC, a son of the late Carter Preston Rupard and the late Gertrude Shook Rupard.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; his Wife of 40 years: Debra Jean Rupard; and 10 Brothers and Sisters.
Billy was a member of White Rock Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most importantly he enjoyed and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved listening to Southern Gospel music.
Billy leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter: Deana (Terry) Coleman of Newland, NC; Son: Charles (Kristi) Rupard of Banner Elk, NC; Daughter: Mindy (Tony) Hicks of Lafayette, Ind.; Grandson: Cody Minton of Naples, Fla., Grandson: Jacob Hicks of Banner Elk, NC; Grandson: Anthony Hicks of Newland, NC; Sister: Shirley Brown of Morganton, NC; Brother: Jerry (Ollie) Ruppard of Banner Elk, NC; Special Friend: Dale Townsend of Banner Elk, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Billy Ray Rupard will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at White Rock Baptist Church with Pastor Lynn Shook officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at White Rock Baptist Church. Interment will follow in White Rock Cemetery.
The Family of Billy would like to offer a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of 3-West at Watauga Medical Center for their wonderful care they gave to Billy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: White Rock Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2030 Pigeon Roost Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Rupard family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Billy and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented