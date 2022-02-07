Billy J. Woody, 83, of Ingalls community, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 30, 2022 after an extended illness.
A native of Avery County, he was the son of the late Greenville and Roberta Woody. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Vicky, his son Robert, “Bob,” four sisters, Mable Wiseman, Virginia Curtis, Louise Gouge and Shirley Fulbright; and a brother Robert Woody.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shelby “Jean" Love Woody of Ingalls; son, Rodney (Angie); grandson, Aaron Daniels (Feliesha) and great-grandson, Orion. In addition to his immediate family, Bill is survived by his four brothers, Lawrence “Wes,” Scott (Vivian), Casey (Betty) and Tylie (Sandy); brother-in-law, Finley Love, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was a skilled mechanic and business owner in our community with an outgoing personality and infectious laugh that drew all people young and old to the “garage” on the corner, making it the hub of the community for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and woodworking as well as spending time telling stories with family.
Bill served honorably in the United States Navy and was an honorary “Golden Shellback”. A Shellback is a sailor who on official duty “crosses the line” of the equator. A “Golden Shellback” is more impressive; it means Bill also crossed the International Date Line.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses of Autumn Care Rehabilitation Center of Marion, NC for caring for Bill and for their kindness to the family during this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be held at Whites Memorial Baptist Church in Ingalls at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 12. Pastor Timothy C. Rupard will officiate.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with the memorial service following at 2 p.m. with Military Honors conducted by the VFW Pat Ray Post 4286 in Newland. Online condolences may be made to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.