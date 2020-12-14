Bill Laws, 72, of Laws Hollow Lane in Newland, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on December 9, 1948 in Avery County, he was the son of the late Clarence and Louise Vance Laws. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, William McCoy Laws, Jr. and a sister, Gloria Garnett Laws.
Bill was a member of the Henson Creek Baptist Church, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had been a member of the Green Valley Volunteer Department for forty-eight years. He was an avid bear hunter and enjoyed other kinds of hunting, fishing and drag racing. He loved his grandchildren and had spoiled all of them.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of fifty-four years, Derenda McClellan Laws of the home; his sons, C.L. Laws and wife, Tracey of Spruce Pine and Mike Laws and wife, Leisa of Newland; his daughter, Teresa Washburn and husband, Cleve of Barnardsville; his grandchildren, Brittany Bundeff and husband, Andrew, Brandy Laws, Emily Langford and husband, Austin, Zachary Laws, Katie Chandler and husband, Noah, Ciara Laws, and Braydon Hannon; his great grandson, Ellison Langford; his brothers, John, Ernest, Arnold, and Dale Laws all of Newland; and his sister, Annette Franklin of Newland.
A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends was on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home. The funeral service was on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Henson Creek Baptist Church with the Rev’s. Earl Carver, Jr. and Michael Dale Laws officiating. Interment was in the White’s Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with honors provided by the Fireman’s Honor Guard.
The family would like to extend a special ‘Thanks You’ to the Staff of Watauga Medical Center and Hospice of Caldwell County for their care of Bill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to: Fireman’s Association.
