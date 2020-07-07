Beverly Ann Hughes Raphael, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully with grace on July 2, 2020.
Beverly was born March 6, 1936, and was a native of Avery County. She loved performing in her high school theatre productions, was active in Glee Club, Beta Club, 4-H and was a cheerleader. Beverly was a docent for the Palm Beach Art Museum and later attended Palm Beach Atlantic Community College, receiving an Associate Degree in Social Work and Psychology. She loved reading, art and traveled extensively overseas. Her most memorable trips were to Egypt and Ireland.
Preceding Beverly’s passing are her Parents: Baxter and Lillie Hughes, Brothers: Jack, Ray and Taylor Hughes; Husband: Benjamin Fred Raphael and her daughter, Karrie M. Pittman. Beverly will be missed by her Sister: Mildred Carpenter of Newland; Niece: Kim Calhoun (Kenny); Nephew: Stanley Carpenter (Nena); Daughter: Marva K. (Pittman) Salmi (Steven); Granddaughter: Kimberly Adams (Michael); Grandson: Joseph Salmi (Adriane); Great grandchildren: Devin, Avery and Tatum Adams, Zachary, Hunter, Savannah and Seth Salmi.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special Olympics in memory of Karrie.
The care of Beverly and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
