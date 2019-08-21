Beulah Storie Trivett, 91, of Banner Elk, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
Beulah was born in Avery County to the late Ivy and Floy Ethel Jones Storie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen James Trivett; a Daughter: Evelyn Trivett Biggs; six Sisters: Carol Sue Storie, Janice Davis, Louise Rupard, Alverta Yates, Ivalee Davis and Nellie Pearl Storie; and two Brothers: Charles Storie and Chester Storie.
Beulah had worked as an inspector at Shadowline for more than 21 years and also, along with her husband, farmed the land on which they lived. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, where she was a member of WMU. Beulah enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, listening to gospel music and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include a Daughter: Katie Trivett, of Banner Elk, NC; a Granddaughter: Abigail Thacker and husband Warren, of Johnson City, Tenn.; a Grandson: Nathan Biggs and wife Laura, of Winston Salem, NC; two Great grandchildren: Evelyn and Olivia Biggs; one Sister: Jewel Cook and husband Bryant, of Winston Salem, NC; and one Brother: Jack Storie, of Newland, NC. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate and honor the life of Beulah Storie Trivett will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in the Fall Creek Baptist Church in Elk Park, NC, with Pastor Kevin Arrowood, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.
The graveside service will follow in the Trivett Cemetery on Joe Parlier Road in Elk Park, NC. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Fall Creek Baptist Church, 4241 Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Beulah and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.