Beulah Jane Puckett, 87, of Montezuma, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
She was born on March 20, 1934 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Frank R. Ware and Myrtle Braswell Ware. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Neal Lane; and brother, Jackie French.
Beulah was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was fully involved every Sunday and was the Adult Sunday School Teacher. Beulah started her own craft company, Country Craft Creations, and employed up to 50 women that worked for at one time for 40 plus years. She was a CNA after she retired from her company and her and her husband ran a produce stand in Montezuma. Beulah enjoyed meeting new people and cooking. She loved spending time with her family. Beulah was extremely artistic and enjoyed canning goods.
Beulah leaves behind to cherish her memory husband, John Puckett; two daughters, Debbie L (Buddy) Winebarger of Montezuma, NC and Shanna Haymore of UT; son, Shane (Maria) Haymore of Montezuma, NC; sister, Paula (Edd) Buchanan of Black Mountain, NC; grandchildren, Amanda Winebarger, Nicki (James) Hastings, Jacob (Zea) Lane, Rebekah Haymore, Maddy Haymore; great grandchildren, Leah Brabham, Chase Downing, Avram Hastings, Liora Hastings, and Elliot Lane; four step daughters, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services for Beulah Jane Puckett will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Reins-Sturdivant funeral home in Newland, with Scott Jenson officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be private at Montezuma Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207 or to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1034 Banner Elk Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
