Beulah ‘Boo Boo’ Wiseman Carpenter, 91, of Little Buck Hill Road in Newland, N.C., the Three Mile community, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on December 11, 1929 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Sadie Aldridge Wiseman.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Carpenter, who passed away in 2006. Also preceding her in death was her son, Ned Carpenter; her sisters, Isabelle Ballew, Susie Wiseman, Evelyn Phillips and an infant sister; her brothers, Joe, Ralph, Robert, Mack, and Jesse Tom Wiseman.
Prior to her death, Beulah was the oldest living member of Walnut Grove Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed working in her garden and flowers, sewing, and was a bee keeper.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Lela Rhyne and husband, Charles of Newland; her sons, Bobby Carpenter and wife, Mary and Kent Carpenter all of Newland; her grandchildren, Jeff Carpenter and wife, Laura, Robin Harmon and husband, Jamie, Michelle Vines and husband, Greg, and Matthew Rhyne and wife, Shasta; nine great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; her sisters, Betty Thomas and husband, Phil of Bandana and Emma Boone and husband, Paul of Newland; and special friends, Betty Weathers, Peggy Buchanan, Mary Sue Garland, Joe Lipps, and Charles Clark.
The graveside service and interment will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in the Walnut Grove Cemetery with the Revs. Kurt Bomar and Brent Price officiating.
Flowers will be accepted and appreciated or memorial donations may be made to either; Walnut Grove Church, C/O Glenda Lipps, 55 Lipps Lane, Newland, NC 28657 www.wlanutgrovechurchnc.org or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 www.hospiceblueridge.com
The family would like to extend a very special ‘Thank You’ to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for their wonderful care of ‘Boo Boo’.
