Betty Vance Poore, age 82, of Jonas Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk. She was born on Sept. 15, 1937, in Avery County to the late Sam and Joda Wise Vance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one Half-brother: John Vance; and two Grandsons: Logan and C.J. Poore.
Betty was a loving wife to Charles for over 64 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Betty never met a stranger. She would open the doors to her home for all the children in the community and take a head count the next morning so she would know how much breakfast to cook to feed them all. Betty also loved driving fast red cars.
She was the founder of Mountaineer Equipment Co. in Jonas Ridge
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving Husband of over 64 years: Charles W. Poore of the home; three Sons: David Poore and wife Patty, Sam Poore and wife Christa, and Chuck Poore and wife Darlene all of Pineola; four Grandchildren: Shane Poore, Melinda Poore, Ashley Poore and Jodi Nichols; one Great granddaughter: Parker; and two Half-sisters: Sammy Ellis and Cathy Beam.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Rev. Lander Heafner officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will follow immediately following the service at the Poore family cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Poore family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Betty and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
