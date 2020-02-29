Betty Lou Burney Rouse, age 76, of Newland, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. A native of Pitt County, she was a daughter of the late Simon and Louise Pittman Burney. She was also preceded in death by her Husband: Roy Earl Rouse; and Brother: Bobby Burney. Betty loved her family, her little dog Eddie, and the Blue Ridge Mountains. She also enjoyed traveling, cookouts and the beach.
Surviving is her Son: Greg Rouse and wife, Lori of Martinez, Ga.; Grandson: Brandon Rouse of Flint, Mich.; Brother: John Burney of Danberry, Texas. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Chestnut Dale Baptist Church. Rev. Chad Cole will officiate. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America at 114 North Main Street, Doylestown, Pa. 18901 and to the American Heart Association National Center at 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231. To make online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.