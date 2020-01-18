Betty Jean Baird

Betty Jean Daniels Baird, age 88, entered into her heavenly home peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, surrounded by family and her minister. She was born on March 18, 1931 in Avery County to the late Margaret Parker and Glenn Daniels. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one Sister: Mona Ray.
Betty was a deeply devoted and loving wife to Ralph for 69 years. Their Christ-centered devotion to each other and their family has left a legacy for generations to come. She was a faithful member of Newland Presbyterian Church, active in Women of the Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and choir member. She used her gifts and talents to serve others, especially with her home cooked meals. She took great pride in caring for her family and working side by side with them on the farm. Betty loved reading books to children and was a librarian for Newland Elementary and Avery County Morrison Public Library.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted Husband: Ralph Baird; two Sons: Ben (Bev) Baird of Newland and Jim (Vickie) Baird of Fall Branch, Tenn.; two Daughters: Peggy Baird of Newland and Patricia (Norm) Potter of Lewisville, NC; 14 Grandchildren: Daniel Baird, Sarah (Jeremy) Shipp, David (Tiffany) Baird, Katherine (Joe) Johnson , Jeremiah Baird, Hannah (Shae) Judge, Isaac (Cameron) Baird, Rebekah Baird, Whitney (Blake) Vance, Nicole (Derek) South, Seth (Casey) Baird, Meredith Potter, James Potter, and Stephen (Kasey) Potter; eight Great grandchildren: Elizabeth, James, Verity, and Grace Shipp, Elijah Judge, Lucy Johnson, Atlee and SelahJ South; two expectant great grandchildren; and two Sisters: Barbara Kuhn and Carolyn Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Newland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Michael McKee officiating.
The family is so thankful for the wonderful care provided by Barbara Shell, Pat Hicks and nursing staff from Blue Ridge Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Newland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 579, Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Baird family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.