Betty Jane Shaw Zimmerman, 102, of Linville Falls, N.C., passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Mrs. Zimmerman was born on May 18, 1918, and was the daughter of the late Thomas Newton and Bessie Fulton Shaw.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Zimmerman and also preceded in death by her three brothers, Robert Shaw, William Shaw and Edward Shaw.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a dear friend to many, and a generous loving individual. She will be cherished and truly missed by all of her family and friends.
Mrs. Zimmerman is survived by three daughters, Pat Stevens and husband, Charles of Lincolnton, Rhonda Swafford and husband, Nick of Belmont, and Wendy Rohrer of Cooper City, FL; six grandchildren, Vickie Cranford, Heather Sandberg and husband, Eric, Rebekah Deal and husband, Gardner, Justin Swafford and wife, Lauren, Lauren Cekov and husband Steven and Lexie Francis; 16 great-grandchildren, Blake, Grant, Cora, Jaylyn, Callie, Joseph, Cheyenne, Katie, Caraleigh, Clay, Emma, Matthew, David, Chloe, Hunter and Oliver and one great-great-grandchild, Fletcher; and niece, Terry Shaw of Ocean City, NJ.
A service for Mrs. Zimmerman will be held at a later date in Linville Falls, N.C.
Memorials may be made to Linville Falls Community Church, P.O. Box 46, Linville Falls, NC 28647.
Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Zimmerman family.