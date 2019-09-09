Bette Hollifield Barrier, age 77, of Jonas Ridge, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of Clarkston and Anna Belle Branch Hollifield. She was also preceded in death by siblings: Ellie Zimmerman, Virginia Waycaster, Shelby Hollifield and Oakalee Zimmerman.
Bette began her career as a telephone operator with Bell South. She then worked at Broughton Hospital for 15 years and had so much love for the mentally challenged. She built Jonas Ridge Adult Care, where she operated for 32 years until her retirement. During that time, she went to school and became an Intermediate EMT. After retiring, she remained at the assisted living facility as a part-time consultant. She was a member of Jonas Ridge United Methodist Church. Her love for people and her giving soul will always be her legacy. Of all her accomplishments in life, she said she always wanted to be remembered as making a difference in the life of a child.
Surviving is her loving Husband of 59 years: Johnny Barrier; Daughters: Jennifer Barrier Hudson of Jonas Ridge and Cindy Barrier Chapman and husband, Ty, of Morganton; Grandsons: Clint Manuel and wife, Mary Stanley of Murrells Inlet, SC and Evan Chapman of Morganton; Siblings: Clarkston Hollifield, Jr. and wife, Ruth of Seven Mile Ridge, Clarence Hollifield and wife, Judy of Reidsville, Sue Pickard and husband, Bob of Roxboro, Linda Franklin of Jonas Ridge and Wanda Franklin of Altamont. Many other extended family members and friends also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Services. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, in Jonas Ridge United Methodist Church, where her body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Revs. Keith Tutterow, Ken Anderson, Lonnie Barnes and Steven Sweet will officiate. Graveside services will follow in the Barrier Family Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Samuel Phillips, Julian Rauch, Evan Chapman, Eddie Hudson, Eric Franklin and Rob Harvell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Pierce, Burt Zimmerman and Brandon Watson.
Memorial donations may be made to Medi-Home Hospice of Avery County at P.O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657 or to Jonas Ridge United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 44, Jonas Ridge, NC 28641. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
