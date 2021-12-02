Betsy Danielle Dellinger, 43, of Newland, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 12th, 2021.
A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of Tammie Goins Dellinger of Licklog and the late Danny Lee Dellinger.
Betsy was a 911 operator for 14 years, a member of Frank Fire Department, loved sports, especially softball, music (Prince), cooking and going to the beach. She loved her family dearly, especially her son Garrett.
Surviving in addition to her mother is her son, Garrett Dellinger of Licklog; maternal grandparents, Edward and Alda Goins of Licklog; paternal grandparents, June and Helen Dellinger of Spear; aunts and uncles: Gail Hughes (Doug), Missie Grishaber (Mike), Beth Walden (Josh), Mike Goins, Dean Dellinger (Renee), Diane Watson (Steve), Doris Buchanan (Donnie), Kathy Trice (Bill) and Kenneth Dellinger (Pam) and cousins: Breanna, Abby (Scott), Anna, Stacey (Jonathan), Matthew, Tyler, Marty, Olivia (Dustin), Stephanie, Derek (Erin), Deidre (Cam), Dalton, Scott, Trae, Daniel (Alaina) and Brittany (Justin). Many friends also survive.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 in the Powdermill Baptist Church.
The family request memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.
